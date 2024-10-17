Serial rapist and heir to cosmetic fortune Andrew Luster has parole grant reversed

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A full Board of Parole Hearings panel reversed an August decision finding convicted rapist and heir to the Max Factor cosmetics fortune Andrew Stuart Luster eligible for parole.

In August, a two-person parole panel granted Luster's early release.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko believed the decision to be based on significant errors surrounding Lester's convictions and, in support of reversing the parole grant, submitted a letter to the full panel to that effect.

"Our office stands firmly against the release of Andrew Luster," stated District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "His heinous acts, which include drugging and raping his victims, warrant a full and complete prison sentence. During his time in state prison, Luster has continued to minimize his conduct and releasing him would be a grave injustice to the survivors and a threat to public safety."

Luster is now eligible for another parole hearing currently scheduled for April of 2025 and is scheduled to complete his sentence on Oct. 31, 2026.

Luster was convicted of using gamma-hydroxybutyrate, also known as GHB or the date rape drug, to render victims unconscious and then sexually abusing them detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Luster's crimes occurred over a four-year period between October 1996 and July 2000.

In two of his sexual assaults, Luster recorded his rape and sexual abuse shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Luster fled to Mexico during his trial and was eventually captured by Duane "The Dog" Chapman explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Luster was eventually convicted of 86 felony counts including: poisoning, rape, sodomy, and oral copulation of unconscious victims stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"In my 27 years as a prosecutor, Luster remains one of the most dangerous rapists I have ever prosecuted," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Tony Wold who originally prosecuted the case. "Unfortunately, even if parole continues to be denied, Luster will be released from prison in approximately two years. It is the intention of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office to make sure the public is protected from him for as long as the law allows."