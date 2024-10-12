Skip to Content
Ventura County

Caregivers Sailathon sets sail Oct. 20 in Ventura

contributed by VC Caregivers
By
New
Published 9:13 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The 22nd annual Caregivers Sailathon will set sail on Sunday, October 20, 2024,

Skippers are invited to register at the Ventura Yacht Club at 8:30 a.m.

The sail begins at noon.

The friendly competition will be followed by a Chili and Chowder Cook-Off and reception at the club from 4 - 6 p.m.

Sponsors include Safeport, Richard & Susan Countess, Ginny Camarillo, Angel Heart Home Health Care, Vintage Marina Partners, The Port of Hueneme, Conejo Valley Heating and Air and Committed to Community.

There is still time contribute to the fundraising raffle, fill out an individual pledge form or enter the cook-off.

For more information visit https://www.vccaregivers.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content