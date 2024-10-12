Caregivers Sailathon sets sail Oct. 20 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The 22nd annual Caregivers Sailathon will set sail on Sunday, October 20, 2024,

Skippers are invited to register at the Ventura Yacht Club at 8:30 a.m.

The sail begins at noon.



The friendly competition will be followed by a Chili and Chowder Cook-Off and reception at the club from 4 - 6 p.m.

Sponsors include Safeport, Richard & Susan Countess, Ginny Camarillo, Angel Heart Home Health Care, Vintage Marina Partners, The Port of Hueneme, Conejo Valley Heating and Air and Committed to Community.

There is still time contribute to the fundraising raffle, fill out an individual pledge form or enter the cook-off.

For more information visit https://www.vccaregivers.org