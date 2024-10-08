Ventura County Indian Education Consortium honored by board of supervisors

VENTURA, Calif-The Ventura County Indian Education Consortium is working to improve graduation rates and the lives of American Indian and Alaskan Native students in grades TK-12.

That's just one of the reasons the Ventura County Board of Supervisors recognized the program and proclaimed the second Monday of October as "Indigenous People's Day. "

The consortium is a federally funded program helping local Chumash students and other tribal members.

A couple of students, including Ali Maria Chavon, spoke at Tuesday's board meeting.

The Pacifica High School Junior said she hopes to become a tribal lawyer.

“We have always been here and our voices are finally being heard and I am just glad to represent it on a day like this a day of importance to the Ventura County Indian Education Consortium, “ said Chavon.

The group will also be celebrating Native American Heritage Month at CSU Channel Islands on Saturday Nov. 16.

For more information visit https:/venturausd.org/students/indian-education