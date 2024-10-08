Navy League recognized by Ventura County Supervisors

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura County Supervisors honored the Navy League Channel Islands Council with a proclamation at Tuesday's board meeting.

The Navy League is a civilian organization that supports sea services including the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

The Navy League Channel Islands Council acts like a booster club for local Sea Cadet units and the ROTC at area high schools.

A perk of becoming a member is meeting on the second Thursday of the month at the Bard Mansion located on the grounds at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme.

“It is a very exciting place at the Bard Mansion which is a historic place, said Navy League President Tony Suleiman, " It has been there since the 1800a great beautiful location so when you come you get a chance to eat a Nice lunch enjoy the historic building and meet wonderful people as well.”

The league won't be having a meeting this Thursday because the Navy will be celebrating it 249th birthday on Oct. 10.

They will be celebrating that and the Sailor of the Year at its upcoming meeting in November.

For more information visit https://navyleaguecica.org

Followers can also like the league's page on Facebook.