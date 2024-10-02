Frederick Wachter of Simi Valley dies days after motorcycle crash near Mt. Sinai Drive

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Frederick Wachter, 75, of Simi Valley, died days after sustaining major injuries from a motorcycle crash near Mt. Sinai Drive and Kuehner Drive.

On Sep. 26, around 2:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mt. Sinai Drive and Kuehner Drive for a motorcyclist down stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

First responders performed life-saving measures and the man, later identified as Frederick Wachter, was transported to a local trauma center with major injuries detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to an initial investigation, Wachter was traveling eastbound on Mt. Sinai Drive, west of Kuehner Drive, when he left the roadway and crashed explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

There was no indication of impairment and the roadway was closed for several hours while an investigation of the scene was conducted shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Sep. 29, the 75-year-old died from his injuries stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into this crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Cameron Schroeck at 805-583-6248 or via email at cschroeck@simivalley.org.