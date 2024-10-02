Skip to Content
Ventura County

Frederick Wachter of Simi Valley dies days after motorcycle crash near Mt. Sinai Drive

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:43 am
Published 11:03 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Frederick Wachter, 75, of Simi Valley, died days after sustaining major injuries from a motorcycle crash near Mt. Sinai Drive and Kuehner Drive.

On Sep. 26, around 2:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mt. Sinai Drive and Kuehner Drive for a motorcyclist down stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

First responders performed life-saving measures and the man, later identified as Frederick Wachter, was transported to a local trauma center with major injuries detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to an initial investigation, Wachter was traveling eastbound on Mt. Sinai Drive, west of Kuehner Drive, when he left the roadway and crashed explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

There was no indication of impairment and the roadway was closed for several hours while an investigation of the scene was conducted shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Sep. 29, the 75-year-old died from his injuries stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into this crash continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Cameron Schroeck at 805-583-6248 or via email at cschroeck@simivalley.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
fatal motorcycle incident
KEYT
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content