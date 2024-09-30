Free civil legal aid clinics at Colleges of Law’s Ventura campus

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura campus of the Colleges of Law, in a partnership with Ventura County Legal Aid, is providing free, civil legal information to the public in a series of open house events beginning on Oct. 1.

The legal aid open house events run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the The Colleges of Law campus at 4475 Market Street in Ventura and are scheduled for the following Tuesdays: Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Anyone looking to attend the clinics is asked to use the Ventura County Bar Association entrance to access the library space on the first floor.

According to a 2022 report from the California State Bar, 70 percent of civil legal needs for low-income people are not being met.

