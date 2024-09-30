Skip to Content
Ventura County

Free civil legal aid clinics at Colleges of Law’s Ventura campus

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:47 pm
Published 4:15 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura campus of the Colleges of Law, in a partnership with Ventura County Legal Aid, is providing free, civil legal information to the public in a series of open house events beginning on Oct. 1.

The legal aid open house events run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the The Colleges of Law campus at 4475 Market Street in Ventura and are scheduled for the following Tuesdays: Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Anyone looking to attend the clinics is asked to use the Ventura County Bar Association entrance to access the library space on the first floor.

According to a 2022 report from the California State Bar, 70 percent of civil legal needs for low-income people are not being met.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Colleges of Law (Ventura campus)
KEYT
legal aid clinic
ventura
Ventura Legal Aid

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content