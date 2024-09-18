Michael McDevitt charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal fentanyl overdose

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged Michael Thomas McDevitt with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal overdose of Karissa Robinson in September of 2021.

McDevitt is also charged with furnishing fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as the special allegation that he caused great bodily injury stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

During his arraignment this week, McDevitt pled not guilty to the above charges shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Sep. 14, 2021, Robinson was invited to McDevitt's home and he is accused of providing fentanyl and methamphetamine to her while she was there detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Robinson collapsed to the ground and never regained consciousness after using fentanyl and McDevitt allegedly failed to call for medical aid for several hours after discovering she was not breathing.

McDevitt and another man put Robinson into a car and drover her to a Ventura County Fire Station where fire personnel attempted to revive Robinson explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the fire station despite the efforts of first responders at the station stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

McDevitt is currently scheduled to appear for an early disposition conference on Sep. 23, 2024, in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody with bail set at $300,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

For more information about fentanyl, including where to get overdose rescue kits, visit here.