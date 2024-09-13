Skip to Content
Oxnard man sentenced to 152 years to life for seven felony counts of child sexual abuse

today at 4:47 pm
Published 6:16 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Omar Cruz-Hernandez of Oxnard was sentenced to 152 years to life in prison following his conviction on seven felony counts of child sexual abuse.

Cruz-Hernandez was previously convicted by a jury on Aug. 2 on the following counts:

  • PC 288.7-Engaging in Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy with a Child 10 years or younger
  • PC 288.5-Continuous Sexual Abuse
  • PC 261(a)(2)-Rape by Force, Fear, or Threats
  • PC 288(c)-Lewd or Lascivious Act on a Child 14 or 15 Years Old
  • (Three counts) of PC 288(a)-Lewd or Lascivious Acts on a Child Under 14 Years Old

The jury also found true the special allegation that Cruz-Hernandez sexually assaulted multiple survivors. shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing.

On June 23, 2023, detectives with the Oxnard Police Department received a report from a survivor who detailed Cruz-Hernandez had sexually abused her since she was ten detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, another survivor explained that Cruz-Hernandez had sexually abused her since the age of seven and Cruz-Hernandez had gained access to both children through "a familial relationship".

