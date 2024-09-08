Pacific Coast Highway to reduce to one land in Ventura County starting Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans announced the reduction of PCH to one lane starting Monday and ending Thursday.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to reduce Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) to one lane from postmile 21.3 (Mobile Pier Road) to postmile 28.4 near Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura County for overnight lane striping Monday to Thursday, Sept. 9-12. Flaggers will direct alternating traffic Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

Overnight PCH (SR-1) Lane Closure

7 p.m. Monday (9/9) to 6 a.m. Tuesday (9/10)

7 p.m. Tuesday (9/10) to 6 a.m. Wednesday (9/11)

7 p.m. Wednesday (9/11) to 6 a.m. Thursday (9/12)

Work progresses in sections each night.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues. Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations, bright lights and dust associated with construction activities. The closure may start or end later. The lane will reopen each morning.

For road conditions, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play. You can also check for updates by following Caltrans District 7 on X, formerly Twitter, at @CaltransDist7.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

CalTrans