VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department cited 17 drivers at a DUI checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday at Main Street near Callens Road Friday night.

Six drivers were cited for being unlicensed drivers, one driver had a suspended license and the other 10 drivers had miscellaneous violations, detailed the VPD.

Checkpoints often happen based on crash history and DUI arrests to promote public safety.