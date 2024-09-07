Ventura man arrested for robbery and other charges

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a 30-year-old transient man Friday night for robbery, resisting arrest, battery and parole hold charges.

The 30-year-old stole two metal baseball bats and batting gloves from a Walmart, later waving them toward bystanders at a nearby restaurant before running from police, according to the VPD.

Officers found the man when he threatened them with the bats before being taken into custody, detailed the VPD.

The Ventura resident was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where he punched an officer and spit on a deputy before being booked and transported to the Ventura County Jail, explained the VPD.

The man is currently on parole for violent crimes and has multiple recent arrests across Ventura County, according to the VPD.