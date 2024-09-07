Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura man arrested for robbery and other charges

KEYT
By
today at 2:35 pm
Published 3:07 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested a 30-year-old transient man Friday night for robbery, resisting arrest, battery and parole hold charges.

The 30-year-old stole two metal baseball bats and batting gloves from a Walmart, later waving them toward bystanders at a nearby restaurant before running from police, according to the VPD.

Officers found the man when he threatened them with the bats before being taken into custody, detailed the VPD.

The Ventura resident was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where he punched an officer and spit on a deputy before being booked and transported to the Ventura County Jail, explained the VPD.

The man is currently on parole for violent crimes and has multiple recent arrests across Ventura County, according to the VPD.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
battery
KEYT
robbery
shoplifting
ventura county
violent crimes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content