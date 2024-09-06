Oxnard woman arrested after fatal crash on Highway 126

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An Oxnard woman was arrested after a fatal car crash on Highway 126 Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. east of Edwards Ranch overpass in Santa Paula and involved three cars.

CHP says the 25-year-old driving the white Toyota Sienna was traveling east on HWY 126 and east of Edwards Ranch overpass when the driver may have lost control of her van while traveling illegally in the center divider.

The 25-year-old then crashed into a white 2011 Ford Ranger, which then hit a silver 2015 Dodge Durango, carrying a one-year-old and a two-year-old, along with a 33-year-old driver and 56-year-old passenger.

CHP says all three cars left the road and crashed into a nearby tree on the right shoulder eastbound of HWY 126.

All six involved in the crash were taken to various hospitals to treat their injuries. However, the 56-year-old passenger from Bakersfield was pronounced dead at Los Robles Medical Center. The name of the decedent has not been released pending next of kin notification.

CHP arrested the 25-year-old from Oxnard on multiple felony charges. Her name is being withheld pending filing of the felony charges with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

At this time, the fatal crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to call the Ventura CHP Office and speak with investigators.