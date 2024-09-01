Skip to Content
Ventura County

Channel Islands Maritime Museum tours

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Updated
today at 5:42 pm
Published 5:40 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The Executive Director of the Channel Islands Maritime Museum (CIMM) offered a guided to tour to visitors of the first Wheels & Waves car show on Sunday.

Doug Riffenburgh showed guests paintings by one of Claude Monet's teachers.

He also showed off some of the special collections that can only be found at CIMM.

Many include model ships.

And at the end of tour guests stepped inside a special library filled with an extensive collection of maritime books.

Visitors also had a chance to visit an area made with children in mind and a gift shop full of maritime inspired items for all ages.

For more information visit https://www.cimmvc.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Museum

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content