Channel Islands Maritime Museum tours

OXNARD, Calif.-The Executive Director of the Channel Islands Maritime Museum (CIMM) offered a guided to tour to visitors of the first Wheels & Waves car show on Sunday.

Doug Riffenburgh showed guests paintings by one of Claude Monet's teachers.

He also showed off some of the special collections that can only be found at CIMM.

Many include model ships.

And at the end of tour guests stepped inside a special library filled with an extensive collection of maritime books.

Visitors also had a chance to visit an area made with children in mind and a gift shop full of maritime inspired items for all ages.

For more information visit https://www.cimmvc.org