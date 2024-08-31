C-Street Classic surf competition going on now

VENTURA, Calif. – The Aloha Beach Festival coincides with the 37th Annual C Street Classic surf competition in Ventura.

It's a surf and skate challenge off the coast and along the promenade.

People often collect current and former T-shirts and posters.

The contest is located just north of the Ventura Pier.

"The C Street classic has been going on for over 40 years, originally started by Betty Elder and the Ventura Surf Club took over and we have been running this surf contest," said Jeff Belzer, "It is one of the longest-running surf contests in California."

Annalie Sherman Ilagan is leading the women's longboard competition.

"My mom used to live in Hawaii, so it kind of brings back home vibes, so yeah just the Hawaiian culture here and there is just so much aloha in the water," said Sherman Ilagan.

The announcers and the surfers made the most of the small surf on Saturday.

The sun came out of the fog by midday making it a beautiful day for spectators on the sand and along the promenade.

The C Street classic gets its name from the iconic C Street or California Street in Ventura.

Short and longboard surfers will be competing in the finals on Sunday.

There are food trucks and vendors as well.

For more information visit https://csreetclassic.com