Local pilot in critical but stable condition after airplane crash south of Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Graham Pollock, the 25-year-old Santa Paula pilot who crashed a single-engine airplane in an open lot south of Highway 126 near Santa Paula on Sunday, remains in critical but stable condition in a Los Angeles County hospital Friday.

On Aug. 25, around 12:25 p.m., Pollack crashed a Pitts Special aerobatic biplane in an open lot at a business east of 12th Street and south of Highway 126 stated the Santa Paula Police Department in a press release about the pilot's condition Friday.

According to the Santa Paula Police Department, a later investigation revealed that a Good Samaritan saw the crash, pulled Pollock out of the plane, and used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames on the pilot all before first responders made it to the scene.

First responders treated Pollack at the scene and he was airlifted to Ventura County Medical Center detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

There were no other people in the biplane and no one on the ground was injured shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

After receiving treatment at Ventura County Medical Center, Pollack was airlifted to a Los Angeles County hospital burn unit for further treatment where he remains in critical but stable condition explained the Santa Paula Police Department.

The plane crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.