Ojai man hit by a Prius while walking along Lion Street Thursday evening; driver still at large

OJAI, Calif. – An Ojai man suffered moderate injuries after he was hit by a gray Prius while walking in the 300 block of Lion Street Thursday evening.

On Aug. 22, around 8:43 p.m., a 40-year-old Ojai man was walking southbound in the 300 block of Lion Street when he was hit by a gray Toyota Prius stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident Friday.

The Ojai man was knocked into a parked vehicle along Lion Street and the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Prius fled the scene and may have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ojai Police Station at 805-646-1414.