Miguel Banales of Oxnard identified as man who died following motorcycle crash in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Miguel Banales, 25, of Oxnard has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a single-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 Wednesday morning.

On Aug. 21, around 6:07 a.m., Banales was riding a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 south of Springville Drive in Camarillo stated California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) in a press release about the incident.

For reasons still under investigation, Banales drove off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder before losing control of the motorcycle explained the CHP.

Banales then crashed through a chain link fence and onto a private frontage road where the motorcycle flipped and he was ejected detailed the CHP.

CHP stated that Banales was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene and he was transported via ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to CHP, several witnesses reported that Banales was riding at high speeds and passing other traffic using all lanes of Highway 101 as well as the shoulder before the crash.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. McCoy with the Ventura CHP at 805-662-2640.