Ventura man arrested Wednesday for assaulting deputy with his vehicle while avoiding arrest

VENTURA, Calif. – A 30-year-old Ventura man was arrested for assaulting a deputy with his vehicle while avoiding being taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant Wednesday.

On Aug. 13, 2024, around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Ojai Police Department attempted an enforcement stop on a driver with an outstanding felony warrant at a gas station in Ventura stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest.

While deputies tried to take the 30-year-old man into custody, he entered his vehicle and drove away from the scene detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dragged through the gas station parking lot and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 14, detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies located the man in Oxnard and he was arrested and booked on the following charges:

PC 245(a)(4)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 69(a)-Resisting an Executive Officer

Outstanding Post Release Offender Status felony warrant

Bail has been set at $10,000 and his arraignment is currently scheduled for Aug. 16 at the Ventura County Superior Court shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Avila at 805-339-4478.