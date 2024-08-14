Local unhoused man arrested and charged with series of unprovoked attacks in Ojai area

OJAI, Calif. – A 23-year-old man living in Ojai was arrested after a string of unprovoked attacks on adults and juveniles in the Ojai area.

On July 28, around 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of El Roblar Avenue for a reported fight stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Arriving deputies interviewed a 39-year-old Ojai man who explained he was pepper sprayed in an unprovoked attack by a 23-year-old man who had already fled the scene shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 4, around 2 p.m., two Ojai girls, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, were riding their electric bikes on the bike path near South Blanche Street towards the Libbey Bowl explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the same 23-year-old man stood in front of the girls on the bike path and sprayed them with pepper spray which made contact with each of their arms as they rode past him.

The girls continued to ride away and, when they reported the attack the next day at school, they explained the attack was unprovoked shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 5, around 7:35 p.m., two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were riding on the same bike along Maricopa Highway near Nordhoff High School when the 23-year-old man pushed them and their bike over explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the teens had minor injuries from the fall, the boy's bike had some damage, and the teen recognized the 23-year-old as a local unhoused person.

Deputies placed the 23-year-old under arrest for various charges including PC 273(a)-Willful Cruelty to a Child Likely to Produce Harm, PC 22810(g)(1)-Illegal Use of Pepper Spray, PC 594(b)(2)-Vandalism, and PC 242-Battery stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $50,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sharif at 805-477-7038.