Local teen dies after single-vehicle collision on Los Angeles Avenue Monday evening

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 17-year-old died after a single-vehicle collision in the 4500 block of Los Angeles Avenue.

The identity of the teen, beyond his age and that he was a student at Simi Valley Unified School District, has not been released to the public.

On Aug. 12, around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision in the 4500 block of Los Angeles Avenue stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident Tuesday.

Arriving officers discovered a vehicle had veered off the roadway and collided with a tree and the only occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a preliminary investigation showed no signs of impairment, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Martinez at 805-583-6224.