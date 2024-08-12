Woman arrested with stolen keys and other items Sunday; Police seeking additional victims Monday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody Sunday with suspected stolen items after a homeowner noticed his keys had been taken from his garage on San Leandro Street.

On Aug. 11, around 4:25 p.m., a man reported his car keys had been taken from his open garage in the 10500 block of San Leandro Street while he was moving items from his car and into his home stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release about the incident Monday.

After checking his surveillance video, the man discovered that a woman had entered his garage and stolen his car keys while he was inside of his home shared the Ventura Police Department.

According to the Ventura Police Department, responding patrol officers recognized the woman and located her a short distance away from the home.

The 30-year-old woman had the man's keys and multiple other items detailed the Ventura Police Department.

The woman was booked at Ventura County Jail for residential burglary as well as resisting arrest after she physically resisted officers attempts to arrest her explained the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the 30-year-old was seen loitering near several different properties in the area before her arrest and anyone who believes they may have had items stolen from their properties are asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.