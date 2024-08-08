Oxnard man taken into custody for attempted kidnapping in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for attempted kidnapping on Thursday.

On Aug. 7, around 4:30 p.m., a woman was walking westbound along Ramona Street near the intersection of Olive Street when a vehicle driving by her made a U-turn and the driver exited the vehicle stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the driver, later identified as a 20-year-old Oxnard man, walked up to the woman and grabbed her by her shirt.

The woman did not know the Oxnard man and began to scream for help and the man then let go of her shirt, got back into his vehicle, and fled the area explained the Ventura Police Department.

The woman called 911 to report the incident and investigators were able to identify the Oxnard man and his vehicle using security footage shared the Ventura Police Department.

On Aug. 8, detectives took the 20-year-old into custody and he was later booked into the Ventura County Jail for attempted kidnapping detailed the Ventura Police Department.