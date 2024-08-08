North Hollywood man arrested for attempted kidnapping of a teen from the Simi Valley Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 40-year-old North Hollywood man was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old from the parking lot of the Simi Valley Library Thursday.

On Aug. 8, just after 2 p.m., a woman and her 17-year-old daughter were walking back to their vehicle in the Simi Valley Library parking lot when they were approached by a man in his 40s with dreadlocks stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident.

According to Simi Valley Police, the man grabbed the teen by her wrist and arm while attempting to pull her into his vehicle saying, "Get in my car".

The 17-year-old screamed and was able to break from his grip and the mother reported the crime to law enforcement shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The man returned to his silver Hyundai two-door coupe with paper plates and notable collision damage on the passenger side and fled the parking lot southbound on Tapo Canyon Road detailed the Simi Valley Police.

The man's vehicle was located shortly after 5 p.m. and the 40-year-old North Hollywood resident was arrested and booked on charges including attempted kidnapping stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department noted the importance of Simi Valley residents in locating the vehicle and helping them close the case.