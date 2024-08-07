Ventura man riding an electric tricycle hospitalized with major injuries after collision with pickup truck on Foothill Road

VENTURA, Calif. – A 32-year-old Ventura man suffered major injuries after a collision with a pickup truck while riding his electric tricycle at the intersection of Foothill Road and La Fonda Drive Wednesday.

On Aug. 7, around 7:45 a.m., a 911 call was received about a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill Road and La Fonda Drive stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Arriving officers discovered an unconscious tricyclist with major injuries and that man, later identified as a 32-year-old Ventura resident, was transported to a local hospital where he remains under medical care detailed the Ventura Police Department on Wednesday.

According to Ventura Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding an electric recumbent tricycle southbound on La Fonda Drive which is a notably steep downhill road.

Lengthy tire skid marks at the scene indicate the tricyclist attempted to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of La Fonda Drive and Foothill Road, but continued into the intersection and collided with an eastbound pickup on Foothill Road explained the Ventura Police Department.

It is currently unknown why the tricyclist was unable to stop and the investigation into the incident is ongoing shared the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Curtis at 805-339-4437.