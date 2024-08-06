Couples renew vows at Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-Couples had a chance to renew their vows today at the Ventura County Fair on Tuesday.

The Blessing of Marriages took place at the Seabreeze stage on Senior Day.

Some of the couples that said" I Do" again have been married for more than 50 years.

Senior Pastor Jim Duran of The River Community Church asked husbands and wives to share their secrets to a long marriage before presiding over the ceremony.

Some of the couple credited picking the right partner.

Others said credited a sense of humor.

Hiladio Hivaldo said good communication is important.

“We have been married for 55 years," said Hivaldo.

Larry Matheney said long lasting love takes more than passion.

“It started out being all about passion and then over time it became patience," said Matheney.

"These are heroes in our community of people that have committed to one another and they are still here and they are saying i do, i do again and it's awesome!," said Duran.

The couples ended the ceremony with kisses and cake.

The nonprofit Marriage Well hosted the Blessing of Marriages.

The fair that runs through Aug. 11.