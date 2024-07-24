Man shot by Thousand Oaks Police Department deputy in June taken into custody Tuesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 37-year-old man was arrested and booked into Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a felony warrant for Brandishing a Deadly Weapon at an officer and resisting arrest on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was shot by a deputy from the Thousand Oaks Police Department on Jun. 30 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest on Wednesday.

The man received medical care after being shot and is currently in custody shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the man was originally scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, Jul. 24, but that hearing is now pending a competency hearing currently scheduled for Aug. 15.

The 37-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $50,000 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The City of Thousand Oaks has contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for its law enforcement operations since its incorporation in 1964.