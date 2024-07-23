Skip to Content
Port Hueneme Historical Museum is now reopen to the public with added weekend hours

Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum
PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Earlier this month, the Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum reopened to the public.

The museum was originally built in 1925 as the Bank of Hueneme and served as the city's first City Hall before being officially established as the Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum in 1973.

Today, the building is listed as Ventura County Landmark number 32 and houses a trove of historical artifacts, photographs, and information on the history of the surrounding community.

The Port Hueneme Historical Museum is at 220 N. Market Street and is now open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends in addition to its weekday hours.

The museum also hosts featured speakers as part of its Saturday Distinguished Speaker Series as well as Sunday Craft Workshops.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

