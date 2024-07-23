Police arrest woman in connection with fatal December hit-and-run in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Police arrested a Thousand Oaks woman in connection with a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old woman in December of 2023.

On Dec. 30, 2023, around 11:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a woman reported with severe injuries in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest.

First responders discovered 85-year-old Sheila Pluntke of Thousand Oaks with severe injuries that matched being hit by a vehicle explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Pluntke died from her injuries at the scene stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Traffic Bureau investigators found evidence that Pluntke was struck by a vehicle in the center of the small parking lot where she was later discovered.

On Jul. 18, 2024, a Thousand Oaks woman was arrested for violation of Penal Code 191.5(A)-Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated and booked into Ventura County Main Jail detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The arrested woman was released on Jul. 22 and is scheduled to appear in court on her charge explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno with the Thousand Oaks Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-947-8289.