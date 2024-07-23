“Cones with a Cop” brought officers and community members together at Coastal Cone

VENTURA, Calif.-National Ice Cream Day was Sunday July 21, but that didn't stop Ventura Police enjoying the sweet treats with community members on Tuesday.

Ventura Police have had "Coffee with a Cop" events but this was the first "Cones with a Cop."

"Cones with Cop" took place at Coastal Cone in the Ventura Harbor.

Crime-solving officers may have noticed the neon sign inside Coastal Cone that reads "Ice Cream Solves Everything."

Some children chose blue ice cream flavors to enjoy while they got stickers from the officers in blue.

Police Explorers were also on hand to shows kids a patrol SUV.

One little girl enjoyed her ice cream cone in the front seat of the car.

A comfort dog named Asher also posed for pictures.

Roger Wang said Asher is a Cavadoodle.

"Asher is the comfort therapy dog for the Ventura Police Department and his job is to give hugs and love to everyone around," said Wang.

"Cones with a Cop" turned out to be a nice way to connect with entire families.

Some kids gave blue ice cream flavors a thumbs up.

