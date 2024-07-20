Seaside Tattoo Show shows tattoo artists at work

VENTURA, Calif.-The Seaside Tattoo Show is celebrating it's sixth year at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Organizers called it a great place too show off new inc by the beach.

More than 100 professional tattoo artists and piercers from coast to coast and Germany, Ukraine and other countries are are taking part in the show.

Many are creating tattoos on the spot.

People considering tattoos can ask them questions while they work or speak to the people getting them.

The buzzing of their tools fills the hall.

"I just think it is important to have nice clean lines, heavy saturation, a lot of black shading, " said Black Sea Tattoo artist Brandon Bear, "It keeps it nice and classic and timeless and keeps it clean, keep things nice and sterile, have a customer leave happy, that is a nice clean tattoo."

Alex Keaveney was ready to have one of his designs completed on her leg.

"His designs are so classic his lines are so good the color in all of his field work it really pops," said Keaveney.

Christina Diaz of the Seaside Oddities Expo is the owner and event curator.

"It is a family friendly event , there are little kids walking around with henna and airbrush tattoos, if you don't want anything permanent that is the way to go."

Diaz said everyone has a passion for the art at the show.

"It is a part of self expression and individuality," said Diaz, "I think now-a-days people are yearning for that self-expression and Ventura is a tattoo heavy, tattoo loving community. We have about 13 shops here in the county and so Ventura is a great place to be."

There is a coloring area for children and plenty of things for people to see and do.

The Seaside Tattoo Show runs through Sunday from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.seasidetattooshow.com