Search continues for missing Ojai woman

OJAI, Calif. – The family of a missing Ojai woman continues to search for her after her initial disappearance on June 25, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Zyana Valora went missing from her home at the 11000 block of North Ventura Ave. in Ojai that morning wearing a white tank top and gray/black shorts, detailed the VCSO.

Valora stands five feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes with a mole underneath her left nostril.

The 21-year-old suffers from autism and is considered an at-risk adult by the VCSO and several other agencies aiding in her search.

Those with information can contact the VCSO via phone, or by dialing 911 as her family is now offering a $10,000 reward to those with her location and ability to find her safely.