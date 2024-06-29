Skip to Content
Ventura County Sheriff's Office provides update for missing person in Ojai

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
today at 6:06 pm
Published 6:27 pm

OJAI, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for help locating Zyanaya Valora of Ojai after she left her home on June 24 at 8:00 p.m., according to the VCSO.

Valora, 21, suffers from autism and is considered an at-risk person by several agencies across the Central Coast and LA County who are helping to search for her, detailed the VCSO.

Those in the community are still encouraged to call with any information on Valora and to check homes, buildings and possible thick brushes where she could hide, explained the VCSO.

Valora is five feet tall, 90 pounds with black hair, dark brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white top and shorts without shoes, according to the VCSO.

Valora also may not communicate if approached due to her disability and those with information are asked to call the VCSO via phone.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Caleb Nguyen

