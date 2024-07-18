Two Los Angeles men arrested in connection with vehicle theft spree in Thousand Oaks Monday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Two Los Angeles residents were arrested Monday following a month-long investigation into a string of thefts from vehicles in the Conejo Hills neighborhood.

On Jun. 1, 2024, over 20 thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Conejo Hills neighborhood of Thousand Oaks were reported to local law enforcement stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday about the investigation.

Cash, credit cards, and personal information were among the stolen items and some of those credit cards were linked to purchases in the City of Los Angeles detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were able to identify two men, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Los Angeles and a search warrant was issued for the residence of one of the men shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, on Jul. 15, 2024, both men were arrested for multiple charges related to the crime spree and additional evidence was recovered from the scene linking the men to the Ventura County-based thefts.

Both men were booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of theft, identity theft, and criminal conspiracy and one was charged with possession of personal information detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office disclosed that both men remain in custody instead of posting their $200,000 bail.