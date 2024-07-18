Santa Fe Springs man hospitalized after crashing crashing into median on Highway 101 Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An 88-year-old driver was hospitalized with major injuries after driving in the wrong direction on Highway 101 and eventually colliding with the center median on Wednesday.

On Jul. 17, around 8:02 p.m., Ventura Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 northbound who was traveling southbound near the exchange with Highway 1 stated the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Office in a press release about the incident Thursday.

Around 8:05 p.m., callers informed CHP that the 2017 silver Nissan Sentra had crashed into the center median and was stopped shared CHP.

According to CHP, a CHP officer and multiple good samaritans immediately began life-saving attempts for the driver at the scene and he was eventually transported to Ventura Medical Center with major internal injuries.

The identity of the 88-year-old Santa Fe Springs man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have played a role in this incident, but the crash is currently under investigation detailed CHP.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer W. Haver at 805-662-2640.