Stolen vehicle used in burglary of Camarillo Gun Store early Monday morning

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Early Monday morning, a stolen Kia sedan was used to ram the front doors of Camarillo Gun Store and then multiple still-unidentified people smashed several display cases stealing an unknown number of weapons before fleeing the scene.

On Jul. 1, 2024, around 4:20 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at Camarillo Gun Store on Ventura Boulevard and responding deputies discovered a blue Kia sedan rammed through the front door of the business stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the store owner reported that several subjects then entered the business, smashed display cases, and stole the firearms inside.

The exact number of stolen items has not been fully determined and the Kia was confirmed to have been stolen in Camarillo hours before the burglary shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe a second vehicle was used to flee the scene and no one has been taken into custody in connection with the burglary explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Schaum Song at 805-388-5119 or Detective Frank Corona at 805-388-5115.