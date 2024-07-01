Skip to Content
One man has died and another injured after potentially being struck by vehicle in Piru Saturday

PIRU, Calif. – One man has died and another received medical care after deputies responded to a call for several people possibly struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

On Jun. 29, around 5:26 p.m., Santa Clara River Valley patrol deputies responded to a mutual aid request from officials with the Ventura County Fire Department for several people possibly struck by a vehicle stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident Monday.

Arriving deputies discovered two men with injuries in an open field south of Warring Park in Piru shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, one of the men, a 47-year-old Piru man, was later pronounced dead at the scene by Ventura County Fire Department personnel, and the other man, a 56-year-old man from Fillmore, was transported to a local trauma center before being discharged.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at 805-384-4724.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

