Danielle Keys announced as new Human Resources Director for County of Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura has appointed Danielle Keys as Human Resources Director for the County. Keys assumes the position following the retirement of prior Human Resources Director, Shawn Atin, who retired in March. Keys was selected following an extensive recruitment process, which included both internal and external candidates.

“Danielle’s extensive experience brings a wealth of strategic insight and leadership to our County government” said Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer. “With a proven track record in fostering organizational excellence, advancing workforce initiatives, focusing on relationship building and enhancement of leadership skills, Danielle’s skillset will invest in supporting and growing our County workforce.”

Keys joins the County of Ventura after serving as the Human Resources Director for the City of Ventura, and prior to that, as the Human Resources Director for the Ventura County Fire Department. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and has worked in public sector management for over 15 years. Her background includes experience in labor negotiations, recruitment and retention, and training and development. Keys has served in a variety of human resources positions with local municipalities, the County of Ventura, and in education.

“I am truly honored and excited to rejoin the County family as the new Director of Human Resources,” shared Keys. “I look forward to bringing my diverse background, authentic leadership, and passion for people to the organization. It is a privilege to serve our staff and County in this new capacity.”

The County of Ventura is the second largest employer in the region, with over 10,000 employees across 25 agencies. The Human Resources Department is dedicated to recruiting, retaining, and developing a diverse, inclusive and qualified workforce committed to providing the highest level of public service.

Keys will assume her new duties on July 21, 2024, and at an annual salary of $308,860.29.

