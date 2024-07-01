Skip to Content
Ventura County

A 23-year-old man was shot in El Rio and later died at the hospital Sunday morning

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
New
today at 4:16 pm
Published 4:47 pm

EL RIO, Calif.– A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in El Rio.

On Jun. 30, around 2:55 a.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Collins Street in El Rio stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies discovered a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital before dying from his injuries detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Detective Nicole Grover at 805-797-7096 or Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
El Rio
homicide investigation
KEYT
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content