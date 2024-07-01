A 23-year-old man was shot in El Rio and later died at the hospital Sunday morning

EL RIO, Calif.– A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in El Rio.

On Jun. 30, around 2:55 a.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Collins Street in El Rio stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies discovered a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital before dying from his injuries detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Detective Nicole Grover at 805-797-7096 or Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731.