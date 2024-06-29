Ventura fentanyl trafficker receives 15 years in federal prison

VENTURA, Calif. – The LA Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a 15-year prison sentence for 61-year-old Stephen Gregory Reid for large-scale fentanyl distribution, according to the DEA.

Investigations started in 2022 and ended in August 2023 after authorities took a pound each of fentanyl and crystal meth as well as some fentanyl pills from Reid's home, detailed the DEA.

Reid already had multiple prison stints and state drug charge convictions and his residence was just one block from an elementary school, explained the DEA.

Fentanyl is the lead cause of death for adults ages 18-45 and can be fatal with just two milligrams, according to the DEA.

"Reid bears significant responsibility for the proliferation of fentanyl in our community. This sentencing highlights our unwavering dedication to protecting Ventura from the devastating effects of this lethal drug,” said Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler. “Collaboration with our federal partners has been crucial in eliminating a major source of fentanyl from our streets, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents."