County of Ventura names new public works director

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura named a new public works director Thursday following the retirement of their former director in March.

Below is a press release on the newest position for the county:

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura has named Gregg Strakaluse as the new director for the Ventura County Public Works Agency. Strakaluse was selected following an extensive recruitment process, which included both internal and external candidates. He assumes the position following the retirement of former director Jeff Pratt in March.

“"Gregg's distinguished engineering background, complemented by his profound skillset across all facets of public works and specialized disaster response experience, ensures seamless service continuity,” stated Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer. “His appointment reinforces our commitment to advancing from a robust foundation, poised for sustained growth and excellence across our Public Works Agency. Gregg’s wealth of expertise promises to continue to elevate the level of quality service to our residents throughout the county.”

Strakaluse, originally from Rhode Island, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He is a licensed civil engineer in the states of California and Florida. Having worked in the public sector since 1990, Strakaluse has extensive experience at the municipal level in various positions across several states. Most recently, Strakaluse served as the Public Works Director for the City of Bakersfield.

“I’m honored and excited to lead the Ventura County Public Works Agency and continue the important work providing well-maintained infrastructure and high-quality services to the community,” said Strakaluse. “I look forward to working with the department’s dedicated, hardworking staff, the County Executive Office, the Board of Supervisors, and many agency partners to accomplish great things for residents, businesses, and visitors of this wonderful county.”

The Ventura County Public Works Agency strives to deliver efficient, responsive, and cost-effective public works services that protect and enhance the safety, health and quality of life in Ventura County. Strakaluse, a resident of Bakersfield, will assume his duties on July 29 and at an annual salary of $279.922.18.

County of Ventura