Santa Paula Police provide update about investigation at water reservoir Thursday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The Santa Paula Police Department issued an update on Thursday about their investigation of a trespass into the City's water reservoir property on Monday.

On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., a Santa Paula Public Works employee was conducting a daily check of the reservoir when they discovered a removed screen and clothing inside the reservoir area stated the Santa Paula Police Department.

Detectives responded and found a small area adjacent to the in-ground water storage reservoir on N. 10th Street had been "disturbed", but no people were located at the time, no arrests have been made since the incident, and no evidence of intent to damage the reservoir or to compromise the City's water supply was located shared the Santa Paula Police Department in a press release Thursday.

The City of Santa Paula issued a warning to not use water for about half of the city out of an abundance of caution which was lifted on Tuesday.

According to the Santa Paula Police Department, evidence at the scene led detectives to interview a person of interest who may have been involved, but detectives are still investigating and currently searching for additional persons of interest.

A security review of the site is being conducted shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Santa Paula Police Department detectives at 805-525-4474 ext. 155.