Phillip Fleming sentenced to seven years four months for sex crimes against a child Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Phillip Allen Fleming of Simi Valley was sentenced to seven years four months in state prison Thursday after he was convicted of three felony sex crimes against a child.

Fleming pled guilty on May 1, 2024, to one felony count of continuous sexual abuse and two counts of felony lewd acts on a child as well as the special allegations that the sexual abuse survivor was under the age of 18, the survivor was vulnerable, and that he took advantage of a position of trust to commit his crimes stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Fleming continuously molested an underage member of his household between 1996 and 2007.

The crimes began when the survivor was six-years-old and only stopped when she moved out of the home at 18 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The sexual assault survivor reported the abuse in April of 2022 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Thanks to the victim's bravery in coming forward and Simi Valley Police Detective Kellyn King's thorough investigation, this perpetrator has been brought to justice," said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Moreno, who prosecuted the case. "With offenses dating back to 1996, this case shows that if you are a victim of child sexual abuse, California's extended statute of limitations on child sex crimes means it may not be too late to come forward and obtain justice."