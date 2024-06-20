Ventura County approved $3.04 billion balanced budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 on Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $3.04 billion budget for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The balanced budget approved Monday is an increase of $186 million over the previous budget and General fund appropriations include $1.44 billion, an increase of $89.9 million detailed a press release about the budget approval from the County of Ventura.

"The FY25 [Fiscal Year 2024-2025] budget has been crafted with careful consideration to the County's dedication to providing quality community services while balancing our commitment to long-term financial sustainability," stated Scott Powers, Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, this budget puts the County in an optimal position to adjust to State budget impacts for this coming fiscal year and future years."

The County of Ventura increased the number of full-time positions by 237, bringing the total number of full-time positions county-wide to 10,513 shared Ventura County.

"The County strives to provide superior public service and craft a budget that supports the carefully considered policies that are in place to serve the residents of our community," explained County Executive Officer Dr. Sevet Johnson. "This budget reflects the strategic approach and action put forth by County leadership to ensure the County continues to remain fiscally sound. The resolute leadership of the Board of Supervisors has provided a guiding vision and continues to maintain our solemn responsibility to safeguard and prudently allocate taxpayer funds with the purpose to ensure each dollar is utilized with integrity and purpose."