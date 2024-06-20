Thousand Oaks octogenarian arrested for murder of his roommate Wednesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One man is dead and another was arrested for his murder following a physical altercation between roommates in Thousand Oaks Wednesday.

On Jun. 19, around 10:06 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Avenida De Las Plantas in Thousand Oaks for a wellness check stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident.

Deputies arrived to discover an 80-year-old Thousand Oaks man who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a physical altercation between the 80-year-old man and his 80-year-old roommate resulted in the roommate shooting the victim.

The 80-year-old shooter remained on the scene and was arrested for violation of PC 187(a)-Murder shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The shooter was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bail explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 80-year-old is currently scheduled for arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Jun. 24, 2024 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Marco at 805-384-4739.