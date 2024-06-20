Elsworth Dennis Cadle sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 murder of his brother-in-law

MOORPARK, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Elsworth Dennis Cadle was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his brother-in-law in January of 2020.

On May 14, 2024, Cadle pled guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree as well as the special allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm resulting in death stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release announcing Thursday's sentencing.

In 2019, Cadle's estranged wife and daughter were living with his sister and brother-in-law, Mark Milton, in Moorpark shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In early January, the wife and daughter were moving into an apartment and had rented a U-Haul truck to move their belongings out of Cadle's apartment as well as from a storage unit that Mark Milton and his wife rented in Moorpark detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Cadle spotted Milton while driving past the storage unit stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Cadle then rented a car, retrieved his gun, returned to the storage unit where Milton was sitting in the driver's seat of the U-Haul.

Cadle shot Milton in the head and fled the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Cadel was arrested several hours later by deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and his gun was found in the center console of the rental car explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.