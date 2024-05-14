Moorpark man pleads guilty to murdering brother-in-law

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced Tuesday that Elsworth Dennis Cadle of Moorpark pled guilty to murdering his brother-in-law, Mark Milton, according to the VC DA's Office.

Cadle also admitted to the special allegation of intentionally discharging a firearm resulting in the death of Milton and is facing 25 years to life in prison when sentenced, explained the VC DA's Office.

The 72-year-old drove past a storage unit that belonged to him and his estranged wife after she rented a U-Haul truck to pick up belongings from Cadle's apartment in late 2019, detailed the VC DA's Office.

Cadle then found Milton on Jan. 3, 2020, shot him in the head after finding him in the U-Haul truck and fled the scene where officers arrested him shortly after, according to the VC DA's Office.

The Moorpark man's sentencing is scheduled for June 20 in courtroom 46 of the Ventura County Superior Court, detailed the VC DA's Office.