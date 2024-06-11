Ventura man arrested for weapons charges Monday night at Norwich Lane and Pierpont Beach

VENTURA, CALIF. – A Ventura man was arrested for numerous weapon-related charges Monday night at 10:27 near the end of Norwich Lane at Pierpont Beach after many 9-1-1 calls in the area, according to the Ventura Police Department (VPD).

VPF officers responded to reports that the suspect who fired a gun in the air near a group of people who were discovered to be teenagers celebrating their upcoming high school graduation, detailed the VPD.

The 42-year-old man was unhappy with the disturbance by the partygoers and began swinging a gold club at the group before reemerging with the gun toward the group, explained the VPD.

The Ventura resident was arrested and later booked into the Ventura County Jail with no injuries reported from the incident, according to the VPD.