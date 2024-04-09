Skip to Content
Skull & Roses canceled in Ventura

Mike de Martino contributed
Published 10:20 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The 6th Skull & Roses that was supposed to happen on April 19-21 has been canceled.

Last year Phil Lesh headlined the multi-day show on a revolving stage in the Ventura County Fairgrounds grandstand where the grateful dead played 11 shows in the 1980s.

Skull & Roses founder Chris Miltorvich sent letters to Deadheads on Tuesday April, 9.

It began with "Re: ..Feelin' Bad."

Miltrovich said he blames the financial devastation from last year's show that made it impossible to sustain the new production that was slated going to fill the rest of the fairgrounds instead of the grandstand arena.

He also said "while tickets and hotels were sold on a non-refundable basis, we sincerely wish that funds were available to refund all purchases. Unfortunately, this is simply not the case at this time. "

Additional information will be provided on social media and at https://www.SKULLANDROSES.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

