Ventura’s Rubicon Theater Company receives personal record of 1.5 million dollars in state funding

VENTURA, Calif. — Over the weekend, Ventura’s Rubicon Theater Company received a $1.5 million check from Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Member Steve Bennett.

The funds will go towards building renovations including accessibility access, equipment upgrades, lighting enhancements, and kitchen repairs.

“This is an old building. It was built in the 1920s for a public assembly as a church. But in those days there were not accessible restrooms, there were not elevators. And that's so things that are really needed for us to really serve our full community,” said Rubicon Theater Company Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns.

Lifelong performing arts supporter Karyl Lynn Burns gave Your News Channel a tour of the theater as it stands now, and says she’s excited to see the transformation.

The $1.5 million is the highest amount of funding Rubicon has ever received from a government entity.

Theater lovers are thrilled, saying the performing arts make a monumental difference in people’s lives.

“Supporting the cultural arts on every level of our communities, whether it be performing arts or visual arts or music, is a huge part of developing the soul and creating community in a community that I feel is far and above better than any place I've ever had a chance to visit in my life,” said Rubicon Theater Company Board President and Ventura City Council Member Doug Halter.

The theater is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary season.