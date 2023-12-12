Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura’s Rubicon Theater Company receives personal record of 1.5 million dollars in state funding

By
today at 5:49 pm
Published 5:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif. — Over the weekend, Ventura’s Rubicon Theater Company received a $1.5 million check from Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Member Steve Bennett.

The funds will go towards building renovations including accessibility access, equipment upgrades, lighting enhancements, and kitchen repairs.

“This is an old building. It was built in the 1920s for a public assembly as a church. But in those days there were not accessible restrooms, there were not elevators. And that's so things that are really needed for us to really serve our full community,” said Rubicon Theater Company Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns.

Lifelong performing arts supporter Karyl Lynn Burns gave Your News Channel a tour of the theater as it stands now, and says she’s excited to see the transformation.

The $1.5 million is the highest amount of funding Rubicon has ever received from a government entity.

Theater lovers are thrilled, saying the performing arts make a monumental difference in people’s lives.

“Supporting the cultural arts on every level of our communities, whether it be performing arts or visual arts or music, is a huge part of developing the soul and creating community in a community that I feel is far and above better than any place I've ever had a chance to visit in my life,” said Rubicon Theater Company Board President and Ventura City Council Member Doug Halter.

The theater is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary season.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content