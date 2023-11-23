Port Hueneme Police turn to the public for help in attempted murder investigation

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Detectives with the Port Hueneme Police Department are asking for the public to help in their investigation of an attempted murder of an Oxnard resident on Aug. 30 of this year.

According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, on Aug. 30, 2023, at 8:11 p.m., officers with the Port Hueneme Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Surfside Drive.

After an investigation, officers discovered that there had been a car-to-car shooting in the area before their arrival detail Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Port Hueneme Police Department's Sergeant Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6530 or via email at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.